Seats Taken
Seats Taken
ST
Hybrid
write a review
Seats Taken is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and BT7. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Seats Taken is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Best Coast Genetics, the average price of Seats Taken typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Seats Taken’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Seats Taken, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Seats TakenOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Seats Taken products near you
Similar to Seats Taken near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Seats Taken strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
j........s
January 31, 2024
We'll see when I grow out the seeds from best coast genetics.