Confetti Cake
Confetti Cake is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Secret Cookies. Bred by Secretfile Genetic, Confetti Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Confetti Cake effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Confetti Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, bipolar disorder, and stress. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Confetti Cake features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet wood, and pepper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Confetti Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Confetti Cake strain effects
Confetti Cake strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
