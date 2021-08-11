stock photo similar to Confetti Cake
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Confetti Cake

Confetti Cake is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Secret Cookies. Bred by Secretfile Genetic, Confetti Cake is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Confetti Cake effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Confetti Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, bipolar disorder, and stress. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Confetti Cake features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet wood, and pepper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Confetti Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Confetti Cake

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Confetti Cake strain effects

Reported by 19 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Energetic

Confetti Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    22% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Confetti Cake products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Confetti Cake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Confetti Cake strain reviews19

August 11, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
My Son in Law brought me 3.5 g. I thoroughly enjoyed the cerebral effect that came on full force with a compassionate engulfment that just made the world okay for me. I hope you enjoy it as I.
7 people found this helpful
August 23, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
So I smoked for the first time this morning took two bong rips and let me tell ya I was very lit for a few hours it was a nice body high and made me feel very creative and focused like no joke I’m bout to stream some Call Of Duty Cold War on YouTube cause when I’m high on stream is when I put on the best show LOL
7 people found this helpful
March 4, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
A Clear-Headed High (for Focus, Relaxation)
7 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Confetti Cake strain genetics