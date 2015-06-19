Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Had this before as a concentrate and enjoyed a mild, happy cerebral buzz with intuitive thoughts. I bought some flower by Natural Mystic Farms hoping for similar effects. Instead I was completely zonked out after one small bowl. I felt heavy and couldn't keep my eyes open. I had planned on doing...
Beautiful fat, dense, dark evergreen, Super Sticky nugs, combined with complex flavors to match, of spicy sweet and earthy with a florally undertone, making 'Secret Recipe' the quintessential connoisseur strain to preferably savor slowly in either an ice bong, spliff or honey blunt.
'Secret Recipe'...
Beautiful fat, dense, dark evergreen, Super Sticky nugs, combined with complex flavors to match, of spicy sweet and earthy with a florally undertone, making 'Secret Recipe' the quintessential connoisseur strain to preferably savor slowly in either an ice bong, spliff or honey blunt.
'Secret Recipe'...