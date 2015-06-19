ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Secret Recipe reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Secret Recipe.

53

Avatar for MedicalBlaze
Member since 2018
🤤👌
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for uniquedabber509
Member since 2018
bomb diggity one of my new favorites really good for my anxiety
Avatar for bubblyyyyyyyy
Member since 2018
super nice strain, leaves me feeling happy and comfortable with a little body buzz. i normally clench my teeth because of stress but this strain helped me relax enough not to
Avatar for roserum
Member since 2017
Awesome hybrid. A feel good but functional high. Relaxing. This is a good toking alone strain.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for petergreen80
Member since 2015
Had this before as a concentrate and enjoyed a mild, happy cerebral buzz with intuitive thoughts. I bought some flower by Natural Mystic Farms hoping for similar effects. Instead I was completely zonked out after one small bowl. I felt heavy and couldn't keep my eyes open. I had planned on doing...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for roserum
Member since 2017
One of my favorite hybrid strains. It’s been great for my depression and relaxes my body enough to help ease some aches and pains. I come back to this one often.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jtevans70
Member since 2012
Beautiful fat, dense, dark evergreen, Super Sticky nugs, combined with complex flavors to match, of spicy sweet and earthy with a florally undertone, making 'Secret Recipe' the quintessential connoisseur strain to preferably savor slowly in either an ice bong, spliff or honey blunt. 'Secret Recipe'...
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for black.bodhisattva
Member since 2013
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy