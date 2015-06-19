ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Secret Recipe
  • Leafly flower of Secret Recipe

Hybrid

Secret Recipe

Secret Recipe

Secret Recipe is exactly as the name implies, a secret recipe of genetics closely guarded by breeder Connoisseur Genetics. However, after realizing the importance for medical patients to better understand their medicine they released the genetic details in a popular grower’s forum. The father is attributed to a Chemdawg backcross, while the mother is a mix of Abusive OG and Diesel genetics. The result is an exotic mix of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. This hybrid is known to reward growers with massive yields and heavy resin production.

Reviews

54

Show all

Avatar for paintergirl
Member since 2015
I enjoyed smoking Secret Recipe in my bong last summer, but never got around to writing a review. So a few days ago, I picked up an 8th at my favorite shop to give it another go. After one bowl, my anxiety was through the roof, and I got into an argument with my loved ones. The issue of the argum...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Yourhiness
Member since 2014
Giggly, high marks for a strain to watch BBC Peep Show...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for poochmarie
Member since 2015
If you like Sour Diesel, and long clean highs you should try to get into some of this. Potent, and pretty tasty. It is a bud that can roll with whatever your choice of activity is. Though it would be a shame to doze off o this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for roserum
Member since 2017
Awesome hybrid. A feel good but functional high. Relaxing. This is a good toking alone strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for fizzxman
Member since 2014
One of my favorites, very functional, and a clean taste and high. It's a hard hitter but in the best of ways, one bowl is all you need. Very relaxed and happy, great for anxiety as well. IF YOU FIND IT, GET IT!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Abusive OG
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Secret Recipe
Strain child
Mean Misty
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Secret Recipe