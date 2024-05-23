Secret Triangle reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
r........7
May 23, 2024
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
smells very classic, ideal cross between sweet and tangy-cheese. reminds me a little bit of AK47. very much sativa leaning without the major energy boost you would get from green crack or jet fuel. very introspective, sort of like a mild version of blue dream
L........0
April 29, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I tried this one with very little knowledge about it, & Im sooo happy I did! The biggest upside was pain relief. I had gotten a tattoo earlier in the day & it was tender/hurt a little. I smoked this & could feel absolutely no pain anymore. Lasted for hours too! My anxiety & depression just vanished. Instantly in a better mood. 10/10 would recommend!
t........3
June 6, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
bomb. everything you want from weed. ong