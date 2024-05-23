Secret Triangle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Legend OG and Triangle Kush. Secret Triangle is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Secret Triangle effects include relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Secret Triangle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Grow Sciences, Secret Triangle features flavors like gassy, lemony, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Secret Triangle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Secret Triangle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.