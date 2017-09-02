ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Serious Happiness reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Serious Happiness.

Avatar for SnapMomma
Member since 2020
Seriously, I’ve never been happier. Best strain yet. Euphoria, creativity, empathy, happiness pair wonderfully with pain relief and no change in appetite. This was basically everything I needed in a hybrid delivered to me perfectly. Added bonus: tastes like mint gum—it’s a minty-fresh wonder.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ChristineMarie7
Member since 2019
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LindonTheJoker
Member since 2019
Some seriously good stuff. Pun both un and intended.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Biggaynazi
Member since 2018
One of my favorite tasting strains, period.
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Puma2015
Member since 2015
Pretty upper strain, when you're feeling down, this definitely brought my mood up. made me feeling happy and chill, it doesn't really help with my body pain though. Good strain for socializing.
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for megzlacass
Member since 2017
I'm agreeing with most people so far that this was definitely a heavy head high mixed with some paranoia at first then melts into a relaxed, happy stage after a bit. Tasted good. Everytime I seem to use this strain though, my throat feels weird after. Scratchy, dry and almost sore but numb. Very str...
Avatar for antjblood
Member since 2018
Serious Happiness is a most appropriate moniker for this strain. I was SERIOUSLY happy after a few draws from a small joint, a grin plastered on my face. Medicating with this flower catalyzed my most content high of all time. I smoked it just before bed, but this was a mistake. After extinguishin...
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed