Reviews
19
SnapMomma
Member since 2020
Seriously, I’ve never been happier. Best strain yet. Euphoria, creativity, empathy, happiness pair wonderfully with pain relief and no change in appetite. This was basically everything I needed in a hybrid delivered to me perfectly. Added bonus: tastes like mint gum—it’s a minty-fresh wonder.
I'm agreeing with most people so far that this was definitely a heavy head high mixed with some paranoia at first then melts into a relaxed, happy stage after a bit. Tasted good. Everytime I seem to use this strain though, my throat feels weird after. Scratchy, dry and almost sore but numb. Very str...
Serious Happiness is a most appropriate moniker for this strain. I was SERIOUSLY happy after a few draws from a small joint, a grin plastered on my face. Medicating with this flower catalyzed my most content high of all time.
I smoked it just before bed, but this was a mistake. After extinguishin...