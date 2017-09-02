Serious Happiness by Serious Seeds is a hybrid cross of THC-dominant genetics. Created by crossing a potent AK-47 mother with Warlock, a stress-relieving indica-dominant hybrid, Serious Happiness stays true to its name, offering a deep body buzz and a joyous state of mind. This strain has longevity as well as a stable hybrid growth structure that is easy to manicure and maintain. It’s also a generous producer, winning the 2016 Master Seed Cup in Spain for “Most Productive.” The terpene profile is fruity with touches of spice and sugar.
