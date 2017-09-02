ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.3 20 reviews

Serious Happiness

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 20 reviews

Serious Happiness

Serious Happiness by Serious Seeds is a hybrid cross of THC-dominant genetics. Created by crossing a potent AK-47 mother with Warlock, a stress-relieving indica-dominant hybrid, Serious Happiness stays true to its name, offering a deep body buzz and a joyous state of mind. This strain has longevity as well as a stable hybrid growth structure that is easy to manicure and maintain. It’s also a generous producer, winning the 2016 Master Seed Cup in Spain for “Most Productive.” The terpene profile is fruity with touches of spice and sugar.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Avatar for MrFigueroa91
Member since 2017
Euphoric and relaxing. Perfect strain for any day, has enough sativa traits to leave you buzzing like a bee without all the anxiety that some sativa strains bring. The indica traits are heavy and well received, lovely relaxation throughout the body with a tingly-easy-going like high that proceeds th...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for antjblood
Member since 2018
Serious Happiness is a most appropriate moniker for this strain. I was SERIOUSLY happy after a few draws from a small joint, a grin plastered on my face. Medicating with this flower catalyzed my most content high of all time. I smoked it just before bed, but this was a mistake. After extinguishin...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for lurkerga
Member since 2017
Rating Boggy Boon 21% thc. Super dense, small nugs with a wonderful scent of dankness. It doesn't take long to effect and will leave a strong head high accompanied with the feeling that everyone is doing just as well as you. super talkative, very fun strand to stay active and en joy the next 2 hours...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for buddie615
Member since 2017
Great flower. Makes you happy but has a crash and makes you tired.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jamaicadreamin99
Member since 2017
This strain has worked wonders for my depression. When you puff on it, you instantly feel happy and euphoric. That's pretty much the main feeling, but this is a great strain to mix with an indica like mango or 9 pound hammer if you want to feel relaxed or sleepy as well. If you have depression and y...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Serious Happiness

Lineage

First strain parent
Warlock
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Serious Happiness

Products with Serious Happiness

