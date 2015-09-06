ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Sexxpot

Sexxpot is an indica strain bred from Mr. Nice genetics that is said to have aphrodisiac qualities. The story of Sexxpot begins in the bedroom of its conceiver, who was inspired by the arousing qualities of her partner’s stash. Designed to contain lower levels of THC that fall around 14 percent, the idea behind Sexxpot is to provide a euphoric experience without overwhelming the consumer. 

Avatar for lelkekstoner
Member since 2015
This strain iz hella denk
ArousedHappyHungryTalkativeTingly
Avatar for KikideNana
Member since 2016
I bought this just to try it for my pain. I am very pleased with how it deals with my pain and the fact I am able to sleep all night (at least 6 hours at a time) So glad to have found this wonderful strain
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for matteo55
Member since 2015
hello sexy! showed up in l.c. with crazy test scores, albq. s didn't score this high. Nice compact nugs, nice aroma. Wife said it helped focus. No dice on getting her in the mood, but never had a problem. thanks hot stuff!
CreativeFocused
Avatar for normelle
Member since 2014
I just tried SexxPot for the first time and it's some of the most delightful marijuana I've ever smoked! (And I've been smoking since 1975.) It's got the expansive qualities of a THC/CBD mix enhanced with CBD-derived terpenes that seem to make all the difference. I didn't feel super "stoned," just f...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jotaPower
Member since 2016
skunky and harsh...but mellow...time to cuddle
Relaxed
Lineage

Mr. Nice
