I call this strain “Mind Eraser” as you will forget your name on this. Great night time med to relax and watch a movie without a care in the world. Not a good med to focus or do thought related tasks on. Very good choice for pain and insomnia.
Method of consumption: Volcano Vaporizer
Pros: Very fast acting, effects felt almost instantly. Pain relief and relaxation. Some euphoria, head effects that elevate your mood.
Cons: Dry mouth
Taste/Draw: Light piney/citrus with hint of diesel on exhale. Normal draw & exhale.
Overall/Other: ...
One of the most potent amazing tasty stony strains I've ever smokes . Royal choice farms kills it with every strain this and lemmonhead og, rolls choice, cherry skunk the list goes on... another superb strain for ppl who are picky .
super fire . no paranoia . when this crossed with face off og. it's makes Valley girl 30%thc. Best strain hands down, however since it's rare the rolls choice and the sfv dog are the most potent strands that they carry.. "Lemonhead Og" too