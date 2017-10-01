ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Chillnite
Member since 2019
Quite potent, heady onset and happy and relaxed. Good for my neuropathy. No paranoia at all.
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for rismor
Member since 2017
I’m smoking this on a vape so the taste isn’t as great as it would be with actual bud, but! This shit had me double taking. It’s an experience with each hit. Taste: 4/5 Happier: yeeeee
Euphoric
Avatar for slapdashmom
Member since 2017
Tried SFV Dog in a NAKED vape for the first time and it's one of my favorites. Pros: Strong. Feeling of euphoria, giggly, happiness. Cons: Forgetful.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
I call this strain “Mind Eraser” as you will forget your name on this. Great night time med to relax and watch a movie without a care in the world. Not a good med to focus or do thought related tasks on. Very good choice for pain and insomnia.
Avatar for AgentAK
Member since 2016
Method of consumption: Volcano Vaporizer Pros: Very fast acting, effects felt almost instantly. Pain relief and relaxation. Some euphoria, head effects that elevate your mood. Cons: Dry mouth Taste/Draw: Light piney/citrus with hint of diesel on exhale. Normal draw &amp; exhale. Overall/Other: ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ppaj4475
Member since 2017
Very tasty with a relaxing effect. It definitely isn't a creeper it kicks in right away.
Avatar for Comptonasstodd
Member since 2016
One of the most potent amazing tasty stony strains I've ever smokes . Royal choice farms kills it with every strain this and lemmonhead og, rolls choice, cherry skunk the list goes on... another superb strain for ppl who are picky .
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hellaxtracted760
Member since 2017
super fire . no paranoia . when this crossed with face off og. it's makes Valley girl 30%thc. Best strain hands down, however since it's rare the rolls choice and the sfv dog are the most potent strands that they carry.. "Lemonhead Og" too
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed