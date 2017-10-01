ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

SFV Dog by Royal Choice Farms is a savory SFV OG x Chemdawg 4 cross exhibiting a pungent and unique terpene profile. Described by the grower as a “meaty, classic OG with a punch,” SFV Dog combines strong hybrid genetics known for their high THC% and potent effects. This strain’s fast onset and heavy body buzz make it ideal for enjoying into the evening. SFV Dog’s skunky, fueled meaty aroma will expand the consumer’s palate while preparing them for rest and relaxation.    

Avatar for Progdad02
Member since 2017
This is the first strain I tried after getting my mmj card; I consider SFV Dog to be my 1st love of mmj! This is my favorite strain by far! It's very strong, but absolutely NO paranoia whatsoever! I'd recommend this more for day medicating, but after a couple hours, I slept well, just a great strain...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MmjDoctorOnline
Member since 2015
great strain especially if you have depression, makes you feel euphoric and relaxed. Try and be positive
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for UngravitousMako
Member since 2017
SFV Dog is quickly becoming a staple strain for me. Between the mellow citrus flavors that aren't overwhelmed by earthiness, and its ability to take me from an ADD mess to the fost mocused I've ever been (no, really, this strain CRUSHES Attention Deficit), I'll be picking this strain up frequently...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for TDRgeochem
Member since 2016
I was surprised in a variety of ways by this potent strain. With the cheese-like aroma to the bright frosting of crystals on the buds, the flower form is notably powerful and left me too baffled to play Batman. The taste was rather mellow and I found myself coughing considerably less than usual. The...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for theadamharris
Member since 2016
Beautifully pungent skunky yet sweet aroma. The taste is savory with a pine background and a lasting after taste that brings you right into the woods the initial body feel was very relaxed and calm. My mind transcended into creativity yet not rushing or overwhelming. Just a lazy and gentle ease th...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
