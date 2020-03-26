We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I like this strain . Although I see so many users talking about pain killing effects. Ive smoked for 45 years. anything from bongs to carts from Zookies to Train wreck to bubba kush to Northern lights. except for maybe a stomach ache . I never once felt cannibis to be any kind of a pain reliever o...
when i first bought this strain i super excited to pack a bowl and try it, considering the reviews were amazing. This strain is definitely a heavy hitting sativa, between the euphoric feeling and pretty good flavor i’d rate 9/10. The only thing about it... munchiesssss. haha definitely recommend. Da...
I sat down to smoke a gram of this after a recommendation from my local shop. I told the guy to put me in the couch and he gave me this SFV OG. I am now 100% sure he grabbed the wrong this. Although sleep still evades me I am enjoying the high.
I have pretty constant back pain and sleep issues, my ...