SFV OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain SFV OG.

Effects

501 people reported 3690 effects
Relaxed 53%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 41%
Focused 28%
Pain 34%
Stress 32%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 3%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

699

Avatar for MaryVanJane
Member since 2020
Love this strain, great head high, had me washing the car in 2 seconds
Avatar for Smores_828
Member since 2020
Amazing strain that definitely gives you the droopy eyes. Very potent and relaxing smoke
EnergeticSleepyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for raystown10
Member since 2019
I like this strain . Although I see so many users talking about pain killing effects. Ive smoked for 45 years. anything from bongs to carts from Zookies to Train wreck to bubba kush to Northern lights. except for maybe a stomach ache . I never once felt cannibis to be any kind of a pain reliever o...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for kushsativaprincess
Member since 2020
when i first bought this strain i super excited to pack a bowl and try it, considering the reviews were amazing. This strain is definitely a heavy hitting sativa, between the euphoric feeling and pretty good flavor i’d rate 9/10. The only thing about it... munchiesssss. haha definitely recommend. Da...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Photos

Avatar for Compakshman
Member since 2020
Fire sativa , cannot go wrong . Coffee and a joint we On for the day 💨
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for TreesSh0p
Member since 2020
Avatar for Demebaby
Member since 2020
It's a really good strain, but it's to peppery. 😖
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Livenomo
Member since 2020
I sat down to smoke a gram of this after a recommendation from my local shop. I told the guy to put me in the couch and he gave me this SFV OG. I am now 100% sure he grabbed the wrong this. Although sleep still evades me I am enjoying the high. I have pretty constant back pain and sleep issues, my ...
HappyRelaxedTingly