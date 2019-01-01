Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
With old school influences, Shadow Dancer from the Gage Green Group is a cross of a landrace Colombian Gold and their workhorse, Chemdog OG. Shadow Dancer grows huge, lanky plants that are resilient to pests and disease, and buds put out a nice spicy Haze aroma with a sweet fuel influence. Shadow Dancer takes you into the clouds and leaves you with a long-lasting euphoric feeling.