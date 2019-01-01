ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shadow Dancer
  • Leafly flower of Shadow Dancer

Hybrid

Shadow Dancer

Shadow Dancer

With old school influences, Shadow Dancer from the Gage Green Group is a cross of a landrace Colombian Gold and their workhorse, Chemdog OG. Shadow Dancer grows huge, lanky plants that are resilient to pests and disease, and buds put out a nice spicy Haze aroma with a sweet fuel influence. Shadow Dancer takes you into the clouds and leaves you with a long-lasting euphoric feeling.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review