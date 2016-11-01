Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.
Reviews
28
Find Chem D.O.G. nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chem D.O.G. nearby.
Lineage
Products with Chem D.O.G.
Hang tight. We're looking for Chem D.O.G. nearby.