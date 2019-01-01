ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A three-way cross of Amnesia Haze, (Chem Tange x Bubblegum), and Purple Pantera, Shaman’s Dream comes from I&l Genetics. its sweet berry aromas come with a heavy, earthy musk that will make your mouth water. Give this strain a try next time you’re winding down from a day of activities. Its nice, relaxing high comes on smooth and is followed by a perfect knockout punch.

Lineage

Purple Pantera
Bubble Gum
Shaman’s Dream