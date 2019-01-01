Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A three-way cross of Amnesia Haze, (Chem Tange x Bubblegum), and Purple Pantera, Shaman’s Dream comes from I&l Genetics. its sweet berry aromas come with a heavy, earthy musk that will make your mouth water. Give this strain a try next time you’re winding down from a day of activities. Its nice, relaxing high comes on smooth and is followed by a perfect knockout punch.