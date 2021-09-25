Sherb Face
aka Sherb Face #8
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%THCV 1%
Sherb Face
SFa
Hybrid
Talkative
Happy
Euphoric
Sweet
Earthy
Citrus
Limonene
Myrcene
Linalool
Sherb Face effects are mostly calming.
Sherb Face potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Sherb Face, also known as Sherb Face #8,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, happy, and euphoric. Sherb Face has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sherb Face, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sherb FaceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sherb Face strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Sherb Face strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sherb Face products near you
Similar to Sherb Face near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Sherb Face strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
B........x
September 25, 2021
I guess I'll be FIRST 2 comment. SF is off the hook. I'm a veteran smoker so keep this in mind. O smoke the flower both Ina a bowl and a blunt. 1st bowl is a earthy smooth not to strong also a mellow flavor. Start off slow but hits nice clear headed focused talkative for sure. A good daytime strain. But don't over do it the effects are on your tolerance. As a blunt uuuuffff the flavor depends on your choice of Leaf to smoke the effects are enhanced a bit so just be wise. Oh and for me well you get a little frisky 😉 me I enjoyed my moment 😁. Enjoy this strain it won't let you down 🙏🏼❤✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼
n........8
November 13, 2023
Relaxed
Great sweet slight citrus taste. Hit y out like a truck. I’m bing watching one piece now! Three thumbs up!
t........6
August 29, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
i’m pretty stoned man. this shit is great.