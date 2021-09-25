I guess I'll be FIRST 2 comment. SF is off the hook. I'm a veteran smoker so keep this in mind. O smoke the flower both Ina a bowl and a blunt. 1st bowl is a earthy smooth not to strong also a mellow flavor. Start off slow but hits nice clear headed focused talkative for sure. A good daytime strain. But don't over do it the effects are on your tolerance. As a blunt uuuuffff the flavor depends on your choice of Leaf to smoke the effects are enhanced a bit so just be wise. Oh and for me well you get a little frisky 😉 me I enjoyed my moment 😁. Enjoy this strain it won't let you down 🙏🏼❤✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼

9 people found this helpful helpful report