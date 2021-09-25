Sherb Face reviews
Sherb Face strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Sherb Face strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
B........x
September 25, 2021
I guess I'll be FIRST 2 comment. SF is off the hook. I'm a veteran smoker so keep this in mind. O smoke the flower both Ina a bowl and a blunt. 1st bowl is a earthy smooth not to strong also a mellow flavor. Start off slow but hits nice clear headed focused talkative for sure. A good daytime strain. But don't over do it the effects are on your tolerance. As a blunt uuuuffff the flavor depends on your choice of Leaf to smoke the effects are enhanced a bit so just be wise. Oh and for me well you get a little frisky 😉 me I enjoyed my moment 😁. Enjoy this strain it won't let you down 🙏🏼❤✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼
n........8
November 13, 2023
Relaxed
Great sweet slight citrus taste. Hit y out like a truck. I’m bing watching one piece now! Three thumbs up!
t........6
August 29, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
i’m pretty stoned man. this shit is great.