b........s
September 8, 2023
Aroused
Creative
wonderful, sweet tasting candy like strain. tastes like chamomile tea, or a bowl of fruit loops! thank u leafly for adding my strain recommendation <3
d........3
April 23, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I like the balance. Does not knock me out but not a big upper either. right in the middle.
k........4
May 15, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
This strain will have you off your ass. It hits like a truck but can cause paranoia if you take too much too fast. Overall a solid strain to try but wouldn’t consistently get it.