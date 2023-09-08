Sherbadough reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherbadough.

Sherbadough strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Aroused

September 8, 2023
wonderful, sweet tasting candy like strain. tastes like chamomile tea, or a bowl of fruit loops! thank u leafly for adding my strain recommendation <3
6 people found this helpful
April 23, 2024
I like the balance. Does not knock me out but not a big upper either. right in the middle.
1 person found this helpful
May 15, 2024
This strain will have you off your ass. It hits like a truck but can cause paranoia if you take too much too fast. Overall a solid strain to try but wouldn’t consistently get it.
1 person found this helpful

