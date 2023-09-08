stock photo similar to Sherbadough
HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%

Sherbadough

Sherbadough is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Do-Si-Dos strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that combines the best characteristics of its parent strains. Sherbadough is renowned for its sweet and creamy aroma, with notes of berry and earthiness. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers, thanks to its versatile effects. Sherbadough boasts a moderate THC content, averaging around 18%, making it a suitable choice for a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers report that Sherbadough's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a sense of calm. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Sherbadough when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer relief for both the mind and body. Sherbadough's dominant terpene is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Sherbadough typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its delightful flavor profile and well-rounded effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherbadough, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Sherbadough strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Aroused

Sherbadough strain reviews3

September 8, 2023
wonderful, sweet tasting candy like strain. tastes like chamomile tea, or a bowl of fruit loops! thank u leafly for adding my strain recommendation <3
6 people found this helpful
April 23, 2024
I like the balance. Does not knock me out but not a big upper either. right in the middle.
1 person found this helpful
May 15, 2024
This strain will have you off your ass. It hits like a truck but can cause paranoia if you take too much too fast. Overall a solid strain to try but wouldn’t consistently get it.
1 person found this helpful
