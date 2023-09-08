Sherbadough
Sherbadough is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Do-Si-Dos strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that combines the best characteristics of its parent strains. Sherbadough is renowned for its sweet and creamy aroma, with notes of berry and earthiness. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers, thanks to its versatile effects. Sherbadough boasts a moderate THC content, averaging around 18%, making it a suitable choice for a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers report that Sherbadough's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a sense of calm. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Sherbadough when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer relief for both the mind and body. Sherbadough's dominant terpene is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Sherbadough typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its delightful flavor profile and well-rounded effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherbadough, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
