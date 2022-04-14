Sherbet Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherbet Cake.
Sherbet Cake strain effects
Sherbet Cake strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
i........v
April 14, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
i love it. some of the best bud i’ve ever smelled and tasted. this my go to when i’m ready to relax and watch some tv before bed. 5/5 from a combat veteran
c........h
March 23, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
My first encounter with weed from the US (California, to be specific) and I was amazed. Those were the most beautiful buds I have seen so far (but I'm not that experienced stoner tbh). Had it multiple times, mostly joints but also from a bong and from a pipe. Neither the smell nor the taste on the inhale was that strong but there were nice berry tones on the exhale. I really loved the blueberry aftertaste lingering on the palate. What I liked the most about this strain was its perfect balance between Indica and Sativa effects – it was perfect smoking home alone (I got comfortably lazy) as well as it was perfect smoking outside with friends (I got talkative and had lots of giggles). The sensations of food and music felt indescribably awesome, even compared to highs on other good strains. Extra points for the duration and the time distribution of the effects, I don't know how to measure that but it lasted at least 4 hours from a single joint everytime.
a........2
August 26, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
fire.
S........7
September 4, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Bag appeal, 10/10. Smell, 10/10. Taste, 10/10. By far one of my favorite Girl Scout Cookie crosses. The high is great for anytime of the day, won't put you to sleep unless you want it to. Also these are some of the most purple buds I've had since the 2010 era of all the GDP going around. If you see this at your local club or dispensary, buy it. You will not be dissapointed.
H........2
October 18, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Very good smoke, tastes great, and has a very good high. Helps with my anxiety greatly. I equate this bud to some of the OG strains. Definitely has a kick to it. This strain also gave me quite the appetite.
_........_
May 9, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Fruity pungent flavor that saturates the pallet. Slow to onset but takes away pain and stress immediately. I felt the pain relief effects before I felt the power punch from this high THC count bud. Beautiful orange and purple hairs with lots of trichromes. Didn’t leave me any keif in my tray though, oh well more for now! 🤪. Feeling very creative and motivated after about 20 minutes into this review. Yeah that’s how long it took me to write this review. 😂. Enjoy this wonderful strain
c........5
September 18, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I picked up an eighth of this at the local dispensary - even though I saw MAC and OG Kush Breath, two of my favorite strains, on their menu - because I wanted something with more of a kick. haha Yeah and Sherb Cake did that trick, though it does give me a slight headache on its own. I do forget to eat sometimes. The buds are sticky but easy to peel apart. I debated on the chemical smell I get in the profile - I don't smell the berries. The effect is a nice and deep head fog sunk down into a tingling body high that rushed in quick at the last minute. Sherb Cake is good for chillaxin or movie night, better as a bed-fellow. It reminds me of good street bud from a long time ago - the kind you only knew as "KB".
j........z
January 8, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tasty to smoke, very classic gas flavor, and an aftertaste of sweet spicy vanilla. It gives a very nice head high with muscle relaxation. Very nice experience, I recommend it