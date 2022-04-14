My first encounter with weed from the US (California, to be specific) and I was amazed. Those were the most beautiful buds I have seen so far (but I'm not that experienced stoner tbh). Had it multiple times, mostly joints but also from a bong and from a pipe. Neither the smell nor the taste on the inhale was that strong but there were nice berry tones on the exhale. I really loved the blueberry aftertaste lingering on the palate. What I liked the most about this strain was its perfect balance between Indica and Sativa effects – it was perfect smoking home alone (I got comfortably lazy) as well as it was perfect smoking outside with friends (I got talkative and had lots of giggles). The sensations of food and music felt indescribably awesome, even compared to highs on other good strains. Extra points for the duration and the time distribution of the effects, I don't know how to measure that but it lasted at least 4 hours from a single joint everytime.