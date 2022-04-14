stock photo similar to Sherbet Cake
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
Sherbet Cake
aka Sherb Cake, Sherbert Cake
Sherbet Cake, also known as “Sherb Cake” and “Sherbert Cake,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. Sherbet Cake produces a well-balanced high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Sherbet Cake is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Sherbet Cake tastes like berries with tropical and vanilla undertones. The original breeder of Sherbet Cake is unknown.
Sherbet Cake strain effects
Sherbet Cake strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
Sherbet Cake strain reviews36
i........v
April 14, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
c........h
March 23, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
a........2
August 26, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Sherbet Cake grow information
According to growers, this strain flowers into purple buds with heavy trichome coverage.