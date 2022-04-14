stock photo similar to Sherbet Cake
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%

Sherbet Cake

aka Sherb Cake, Sherbert Cake

Sherbet Cake, also known as “Sherb Cake” and “Sherbert Cake,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. Sherbet Cake produces a well-balanced high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Sherbet Cake is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Sherbet Cake tastes like berries with tropical and vanilla undertones. The original breeder of Sherbet Cake is unknown.

Sherbet Cake strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Happy

Sherbet Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
Sherbet Cake strain reviews36

April 14, 2022
i love it. some of the best bud i’ve ever smelled and tasted. this my go to when i’m ready to relax and watch some tv before bed. 5/5 from a combat veteran
March 23, 2022
My first encounter with weed from the US (California, to be specific) and I was amazed. Those were the most beautiful buds I have seen so far (but I'm not that experienced stoner tbh). Had it multiple times, mostly joints but also from a bong and from a pipe. Neither the smell nor the taste on the inhale was that strong but there were nice berry tones on the exhale. I really loved the blueberry aftertaste lingering on the palate. What I liked the most about this strain was its perfect balance between Indica and Sativa effects – it was perfect smoking home alone (I got comfortably lazy) as well as it was perfect smoking outside with friends (I got talkative and had lots of giggles). The sensations of food and music felt indescribably awesome, even compared to highs on other good strains. Extra points for the duration and the time distribution of the effects, I don't know how to measure that but it lasted at least 4 hours from a single joint everytime.
August 26, 2021
fire.
