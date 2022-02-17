stock photo similar to Sherbhead
Sherbhead
Sherbhead is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, creative, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sherbhead, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sherbhead strain effects
Reported by 33 real people like you
Sherbhead strain flavors
Sherbhead strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
Sherbhead strain reviews
j........8
February 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
N........b
March 15, 2022
6........c
January 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy