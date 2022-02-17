Sherbhead reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherbhead.
Sherbhead strain effects
Reported by 33 real people like you
Sherbhead strain flavors
Sherbhead strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
Sherbhead reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........8
February 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I'm what you call a heavy smoker. I have tourretts amount other issues and so I basically need to smoke all day long so understand my review comes from someone that smokes alot. Having said that I was un impressed by sherbhead by klutch. The flower was dry and had a blank smell until broken up. From there it had a nice armoa and was super smooth. Overall I gave it a 7.2 out of 10
N........b
March 15, 2022
Seriously one of the best strains I’ve ever had. Just balanced and delicious. Smell from the jar reminds me of fermenting fruit. A cone of this with some red wine is actually pretty amazing if you’re into that kind of thing. Just super happy and relaxed I’ve been getting a lot of this lately It’s good any time of the day I get up between 5-6 for work and it’s great before and after.
6........c
January 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
10/10 strain, sweet & gassy not too harsh. The high is super level but a lil sativa leaning in effects, but no anxiety, no paranoia, and it actually helped me a lot after a hangover.
a........y
February 22, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
honestly my favorite sativa so far, I’m a heavy every day smoker and this one has stayed the same for me. I went off and tried a diff strand and immediately went back to this one. I would love for more research to be done into this strain would love to know the terpenes and such so I can look for the same in other strains.
s........8
July 17, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Great strain!!! I'm not a big fan of sherbets but I enjoy a good headband. So I tried it and it was Great. Tastes and smells fruity with a hint of diesel. Not for rookies
g........h
April 21, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Well, I created an account for this review. It makes you excited, calm and warm all at the same time. Taste is ook, smell is ook but GREAT EFFECTS. Listen, I promise- I am a veteran when it comes to my tolerance level. This one is really nice!! Tingly, arousing by force? Ok.. this is THE horny stuff. IM Telling you, it is. Thanks, your welcome...unless your weird. For those out there, this is the one.
t........t
June 8, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is one of the best strain I have had in a long time. I enjoy the mind body buzz and this does the trick. I have pain and PTSD so this helps with both my issues and many more....It's very popular at the dispensary I go to. It literally blows your mind & body the buzz is a one of a kind!✌
k........0
July 14, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Slightly smelly, but in a nice way. Hits incredibly smooth though, and leaves you stoned for a long time. One of my new favs!