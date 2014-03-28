ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From the island of Amami Oshima comes Shiatsu Kush, a powerful hybrid strain brought from Japan by BC Bud Depot. Bred in secret for potent relief of pain, tension, and stress, Shiatsu Kush has a sterling reputation in Japan’s cannabis underground. With a fusion of pine, vanilla, and cedar, Shiatsu Kush induces a heavy relaxation that calms the mind and body. Growers hoping to cultivate this award-winning hybrid should allow a 50 to 56 day flowering time.

    Avatar for tlex42
    Member since 2014
    The overall story behind this is wonderfully overdone. The drama intense (isn't most weed bred in secret?), the local color beautiful (I can see the peasant farmers, growing weed on a mountain side in Japan), and the promised therapeutic effect somewhat ambiguously specific (direct relief at shiat...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
    Avatar for GrnEydGuy
    Member since 2014
    Spectacular! I purchased this at Sativa Sisters in Spokane Valley, WA due to its body high potential and I must say that is has become one of my favorite highs. The flavor profile is varied from sweet-rosie to earthy-nutty and it was a very pleasant experience. I literally cleaned my entire house...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for jjflashola
    Member since 2014
    What a lovely mistress. Like a first kiss in a forest of pine trees. She flowed under my skin and whispered in my ear : "everything will be ok". Her scent left a lasting smile on my face. Free of pain, she left me ready to wrestle with the wolves once more. A lovely strain, and a wonderful expe...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
    Avatar for MegNY
    Member since 2013
    My favorite Indica, by far. Very relaxing, mellow high. Great for Anxiety, Insomnia, Stress, Appetite Stimulation, and Depression. Hits hard, but slow. Maybe 10 minutes or so. Only thing that works for my Anxiety/Insomnia. HIGHLY recommended! Couch-lock.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
    Avatar for Dbp25
    Member since 2014
    First time trying a high CBD strain. Stuff I got from The Novel Tree is 7.5% CBD and 6% THC. It is magical! Not a Freaked Out and Fried high, an extremely relaxing "I am on a cloud... my thoughts are clouds... we will ascend to the stars together" kind of high. My favorite night time snack. Highly r...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
