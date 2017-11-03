ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shining Silver Haze
  4. Reviews

Shining Silver Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shining Silver Haze.

Reviews

10

Avatar for Bcsmi321
Member since 2019
Holy shit balls what a strain, 2 small bong hits into space I go, this is a legendary strain, happy talkative, excited, happy all in one, this is a unicorn, bought from king kushie in South Africa
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Voltz
Member since 2019
Its pretty good , and i agree with the talkative part im speaking to myself and to others alot I found. This strain also gives a bit of paranoia which isnt alot but can feel much higher sometimes. But overall i wouldn't not get it again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Gullo
Member since 2019
Found this strain by a friend's recommendation. I've been using the Power Plant in the night since it gives me that sweet relaxation I needed to grab some sleep since the indicas are still growing, and In my mind i though "hmm, I might also try this one at night". WRONGGG !!! that vaporization took ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Amaislindadojardim
Member since 2018
Great for the day. After smoking a joint, you will feel the energy flowing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Shining Silver HazeUser uploaded image of Shining Silver Haze
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Wonderful daytime strain. Brings on a fantastic euphoria and energy. Definitely buying again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Majny
Member since 2018
good good on first look eye, very strong one blunt and 2 hours chill
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jkarnib61
Member since 2017
Amazing strain. Made me think about the best memories of my childhood. Also helps that the weather in my area was beautiful. It sends you on a journey to relive your favorite childhood memories and best experiences (even some you forgot existed) Amazing strain, my favorite by far.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Speed_and_Weed
Member since 2017
Fire af, 5/5. Felt it within minutes of hitting. Felt like a mix of sativa and indica, sorta like hybrid. The high was amazing, it switched from super hype sativa moments to relaxed and tired indica moments. 5/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings