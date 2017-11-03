Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Its pretty good , and i agree with the talkative part im speaking to myself and to others alot I found. This strain also gives a bit of paranoia which isnt alot but can feel much higher sometimes. But overall i wouldn't not get it again.
Found this strain by a friend's recommendation. I've been using the Power Plant in the night since it gives me that sweet relaxation I needed to grab some sleep since the indicas are still growing, and In my mind i though "hmm, I might also try this one at night". WRONGGG !!! that vaporization took ...
Amazing strain. Made me think about the best memories of my childhood. Also helps that the weather in my area was beautiful. It sends you on a journey to relive your favorite childhood memories and best experiences (even some you forgot existed)
Amazing strain, my favorite by far.
Fire af, 5/5. Felt it within minutes of hitting. Felt like a mix of sativa and indica, sorta like hybrid. The high was amazing, it switched from super hype sativa moments to relaxed and tired indica moments. 5/5