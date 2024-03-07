Shogun reviews
March 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Probably the closest I’ve come to finding my go to strain. Potent but doesn’t get me stupid. Nice calming effects and a solid burst of instant energy and creativity. The seeds were from RQ and the buds were a bit airy but might be my fault as I overwatered. Overall very nice
September 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
Uplifted
This is an instant mood changer. Great for destressing, focusing, and socialising.