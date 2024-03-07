Shogun is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and an unnamed parent strain. This strain is sativa-dominant, featuring the characteristics of its sativa lineage more prominently. Shogun is composed of approximately 70% sativa and 30% indica genetics, resulting in an energizing and uplifting cannabis experience. Shogun's genetics are carefully selected to provide a unique and invigorating high that captures the best qualities of its parent strains. With a THC content that typically ranges between 20% and 24%, this strain is well-suited for experienced cannabis consumers who seek a potent and cerebral experience. Leafly customers tell us that the effects of Shogun include an initial rush of euphoria and creativity. This is often followed by a surge of focused energy and heightened sensory perception, making it an ideal choice for daytime activities and social interactions. The sativa-dominant nature of Shogun contributes to its uplifting and motivating effects, which can be particularly useful for sparking creativity and maintaining mental clarity. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Shogun to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, depression, and fatigue. The strain's mood-enhancing effects, combined with its energizing qualities, can provide a sense of mental relief and vitality. Additionally, Shogun's potential to improve focus and concentration may be beneficial for those dealing with attention-related challenges. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Shogun features a flavor profile that combines elements of its parent strains. Users often describe a mix of earthy and citrusy flavors with hints of pine. This complex flavor experience adds to the overall enjoyment of consuming Shogun. The dominant terpene found in Shogun is likely to be terpinolene, contributing to its potential mood-enhancing effects and citrusy aroma. The average price of Shogun can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Shogun's invigorating effects, unique flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits have positioned it as a popular sativa-dominant hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to try Shogun, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.