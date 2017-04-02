ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Silver Back reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Silver Back.

Avatar for GSC64209
Member since 2019
got this in dab form and it is amazing. the stress relief combined with the focus creates a powerful high and is great for studying or focusing on other tasks
Focused
Avatar for Tariusss
Member since 2019
Beautiful high! Gives me energy and motivation that I need when my depression kicks in, but my Fiancé isn’t keen on the smell and it can make me a little sleepy after.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for edilan9
Member since 2019
Hits quite hard, I will admit. But I think that's what makes it great. 5 stars definitely; it does it's job well.
EnergeticGigglyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Kittifootez
Member since 2018
It’s super high in the THCA aray and so far from one hit I feel really mellow yet energetic. It was 751mg THCA and 15mg of THC first time I’ve had something like this and I love it. Found it at Terrpin store in boulder in shatter form(looks more like surface though) delicious and smooth.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for melovinmee
Member since 2017
Awesome High! This strain taste good , look good, and make you feel good all over !!!
Avatar for Rednaz53
Member since 2016
Very stoney, but still very focused. Lifts your spirits and helps you to relax amazingly! One of my new favorites!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for DROC3XG
Member since 2014
Great strain i had to try it and i loved it. it made me feel great and relaxed
