As in good wine there are levels of aroma and taste. While delivering a nerologically level and light blissful deal was a bit flowery to smoke.perhaps because it's Spring? 20..1/8...who AMI to conplain)
The best strain I smoke. I just canighly recommended it. Sometimes at the beginning it likes to "sit on eyes" but after few minutes I'm chill, full of energy and very, very talkative. No other that is able to do that! I can just talk and talk :)
Silver Bubble was the best strain I saw in all of the coffee shops in Amsterdam! Picked up a couple grams at the Grey Area. Top notch! If on the menu when you are there, this strain is worth a look. Old school classic!
I had a real nice space on this strain. After not smoking for a week my legs felt like rubber and I had the idea that I was climbing a giant staircase in the sky. And every time I bumped in my friend I got sucked back to reality.
Real nice!, but this only happened 20% of smoking the strain. Also Sil...
Amazing! I've gone to Amsterdam from Vancouver 4 times now, only for this one strain. I suggest everyone go to Amsterdam. This strain alone is worth the trip from any corner of the world. We need this here in Canada.