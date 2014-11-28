ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Inbali
Member since 2019
Had a great time smoking it. Because it's a hybrid, my friend and I felt different - I was very relaxed and happy (indica) and she was very hyped and energetic (sativa). Overall highly recommended.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MonroeMoreno
Member since 2019
As in good wine there are levels of aroma and taste. While delivering a nerologically level and light blissful deal was a bit flowery to smoke.perhaps because it's Spring? 20..1/8...who AMI to conplain)
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ElliotArc
Member since 2019
The best strain I smoke. I just canighly recommended it. Sometimes at the beginning it likes to "sit on eyes" but after few minutes I'm chill, full of energy and very, very talkative. No other that is able to do that! I can just talk and talk :)
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for LPad421
Member since 2018
Silver Bubble was the best strain I saw in all of the coffee shops in Amsterdam! Picked up a couple grams at the Grey Area. Top notch! If on the menu when you are there, this strain is worth a look. Old school classic!
Avatar for Issa.Daan
Member since 2018
I had a real nice space on this strain. After not smoking for a week my legs felt like rubber and I had the idea that I was climbing a giant staircase in the sky. And every time I bumped in my friend I got sucked back to reality. Real nice!, but this only happened 20% of smoking the strain. Also Sil...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for bangersmash1
Member since 2018
Amazing! I've gone to Amsterdam from Vancouver 4 times now, only for this one strain. I suggest everyone go to Amsterdam. This strain alone is worth the trip from any corner of the world. We need this here in Canada.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Jessikwa007
Member since 2018
very relaxing, helps with stress and anxiety. lifts my mood and calms me. nice high.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ceez100
Member since 2018
Stil top shelf stuff calm high raw bud n smoking smells fruity im sensein a haze high flowery smell got giggles n hungry🤔 rate 4.5
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHungry