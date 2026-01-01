Silver Dollar is a sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) with THC levels typically ranging from 18–24%, derived from haze-forward genetics often associated with Silver Haze and classic skunk lineages. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bright, refreshing profile of citrus and lemon zest layered with herbal, floral notes and subtle pine and spice undertones. Driven by terpenes like terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene, Silver Dollar offers a crisp and invigorating flavor experience. Expect an uplifting, energetic head high that promotes creativity, focus, and mental clarity, balanced by a light, smooth body relaxation. Versatile and functional, Silver Dollar is ideal for daytime use, social settings, or staying productive throughout the day.