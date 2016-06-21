ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
SpongeKake
Member since 2019
I bought this thinking that it was dabs but it was not and I was still not disappointed I bought it anyway one gram and the description that leavesley gives the right on point but it is amplified by 3 great strain if you can find it buy it. Not everywhere
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHungryRelaxedTalkative
Kelticnomad
Member since 2019
Great wake and bake strain. Love the lemon pine with hints of fuel this brings. Good eye opener.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Oceanundertow
Member since 2018
Good strain that leads to a really REALLY energetic high, mixed with the clear headed cerebral effects of its parent plant (super silver haze, one of my favs). My only really complaint is that it made my entire body incredibly tingly- (like that pins-n-needles feeling when your arm falls asleep) -wh...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
Time for another of my Strain Reviews ! This new strain was brought to me by my Great Mohawk Friends ! Silverhawks OG is a mix of Super Silver Haze x White Fire Alien OG and it's a 75% Sativa vs. 25% Indica. This super Dank Cannabis is really surprising to me as it has a definite Diesel odour to...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
SativaPsych
Member since 2017
Wow! Great head rush with this! Just what I needed :) Good taste and beautiful look with all the hairs.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
provocativeangel
Member since 2014
I don't know if this was silver hawks og but I know it was silver hawk and it was a sativa anyway I was stoned outta my mind off this stuff! I haven't been THAT HIGH that fast in the longest time,and how long it lasted ?! Very good and won't disappoint no matter how little or how often u smoke lol t...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
milkbomb
Member since 2015
Picked up 2 grams a couple days ago. One of the better sativas I've had. Super clear and uplifting, but without the potential for anxiety that occasionally creeps up on me when I'm partaking in a cerebral strain. Long lasting, clear, and mellow. Nice aroma, reminiscent of SSH
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
vikingblood1978
Member since 2015
Silver hawk Og has a near silver haze with hint of og aroma pungent and fruity at the same time. Happy focused high with a calmness and confidence. Creative as well. No anxiety and exhale is fruity almost mandarin like.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy