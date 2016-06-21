Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Silverhawks OG.
SpongeKake
I bought this thinking that it was dabs but it was not and I was still not disappointed I bought it anyway one gram and the description that leavesley gives the right on point but it is amplified by 3 great strain if you can find it buy it. Not everywhere
Good strain that leads to a really REALLY energetic high, mixed with the clear headed cerebral effects of its parent plant (super silver haze, one of my favs).
My only really complaint is that it made my entire body incredibly tingly- (like that pins-n-needles feeling when your arm falls asleep) -wh...
Time for another of my Strain Reviews ! This new strain was brought to me by my Great Mohawk Friends !
Silverhawks OG is a mix of Super Silver Haze x White Fire Alien OG and it's a 75% Sativa vs. 25% Indica. This super Dank Cannabis is really surprising to me as it has a definite Diesel odour to...
I don't know if this was silver hawks og but I know it was silver hawk and it was a sativa anyway I was stoned outta my mind off this stuff! I haven't been THAT HIGH that fast in the longest time,and how long it lasted ?! Very good and won't disappoint no matter how little or how often u smoke lol t...
Picked up 2 grams a couple days ago. One of the better sativas I've had. Super clear and uplifting, but without the potential for anxiety that occasionally creeps up on me when I'm partaking in a cerebral strain. Long lasting, clear, and mellow. Nice aroma, reminiscent of SSH
Silver hawk Og has a near silver haze with hint of og aroma pungent and fruity at the same time.
Happy focused high with a calmness and confidence. Creative as well. No anxiety and exhale is fruity almost mandarin like.