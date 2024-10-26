Simbiote
Simbiote is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bruce Banner and Bitch Slap. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Simbiote is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, the average price of Simbiote typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Simbiote’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Simbiote, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to SimbioteOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Simbiote products near you
Similar to Simbiote near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Simbiote strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
p........2
October 26, 2024
We smoking symbiotes - dracula flow
g........4
May 10, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Prefect blend Big beautiful buds very sticky breaks down great taste of natural drO flowers great mind n body high great when doing activities u love music art etc 🌹💯