Simbiote is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bruce Banner and Bitch Slap. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Simbiote is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, the average price of Simbiote typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Simbiote’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Simbiote, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







