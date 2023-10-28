Singapore Sling reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Singapore Sling.

Singapore Sling strain effects

Reported by 34 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Euphoric

Singapore Sling strain flavors

Nutty

Tea

Lemon

Singapore Sling strain helps with

  • Depression
    39% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    21% of people say it helps with Fatigue

October 28, 2023
I very much enjoy Sativa strains and was happy to find a new in a 2g blunt at my local disp. I suffer greatly from heavy anxiety and manic depression associated with my PTSD. This strain grounded me. Helped me to relax and most importantly, quiet the noise in my head. It has also allowed me a break from moving all the time. It's allowed me to sit, without being on the go...manic if you will. Brain and body. My hope is that this will help others and hopefully, achieve some of the same positives I have from this gem. Lastly, I've been all over the world, but never to Singapore. She came to me and have I enjoyed her company. ;)
22 people found this helpful
June 7, 2023
I don't normally do sativas, but this strain has changed my mind. Nice, happy, heady euphoric feeling that I only get with the occasional hybrid. Lovely bliss and no paranoia - even at an impressive 32% THC. New fave, hands down.
12 people found this helpful
June 12, 2023
Takes you straight to a happy place
12 people found this helpful
July 23, 2023
Looks and Taste: Nothing standout here. Standard green nugs, slightly sweet taste. Smell: Thick sweet smell with some fruity tones. Smells like a syrup used to make soda. Effects: Nice sativa. Very cerebral, buzzy head high. Will have you feeling a bit spacey, great for something artistic but less effective for mental work. A little bit of a buzz through the body as well that gets you wanting to move around. Doesn’t leave you feeling tired by the end of the high either. Overall: 9/10. Great choice for a sativa that can be used for knocking out chores, enjoying an adventure, or going out with some friends.
4 people found this helpful
May 26, 2024
I was very focused on whatever I did. Some sexual arousel and a hint of dry mouth.
4 people found this helpful
July 17, 2023
By far my favorite strain all time. Great high euphoric, energetic yes, made me feel great. If I could only smoke one strand, this would be a no doubt about it.
4 people found this helpful
May 17, 2023
The nugs looked very nice with Orange hairs and it definitely does the trick. Got this at a dispensary for $35 from a company called Bask. They do sun grown cannabis so it was different than what I'm used to but still very nice. I suggest this strain to anyone though it's not in my top 20
4 people found this helpful
October 27, 2023
My favorite strain so far! I have to be careful when I smoke it as it gets me all riled up and ready for “adult” activities. Leaves me very focused and able to really feel my body without my brain going in 26 different directions.
4 people found this helpful

