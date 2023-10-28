I very much enjoy Sativa strains and was happy to find a new in a 2g blunt at my local disp. I suffer greatly from heavy anxiety and manic depression associated with my PTSD. This strain grounded me. Helped me to relax and most importantly, quiet the noise in my head. It has also allowed me a break from moving all the time. It's allowed me to sit, without being on the go...manic if you will. Brain and body. My hope is that this will help others and hopefully, achieve some of the same positives I have from this gem. Lastly, I've been all over the world, but never to Singapore. She came to me and have I enjoyed her company. ;)