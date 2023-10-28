Singapore Sling reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Singapore Sling.
Singapore Sling strain effects
Reported by 34 real people like you
Singapore Sling strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Fatigue
C........7
October 28, 2023
Creative
Focused
I very much enjoy Sativa strains and was happy to find a new in a 2g blunt at my local disp. I suffer greatly from heavy anxiety and manic depression associated with my PTSD. This strain grounded me. Helped me to relax and most importantly, quiet the noise in my head. It has also allowed me a break from moving all the time. It's allowed me to sit, without being on the go...manic if you will. Brain and body. My hope is that this will help others and hopefully, achieve some of the same positives I have from this gem. Lastly, I've been all over the world, but never to Singapore. She came to me and have I enjoyed her company. ;)
r........y
June 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I don't normally do sativas, but this strain has changed my mind. Nice, happy, heady euphoric feeling that I only get with the occasional hybrid. Lovely bliss and no paranoia - even at an impressive 32% THC. New fave, hands down.
e........g
June 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Takes you straight to a happy place
j........s
July 23, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Looks and Taste: Nothing standout here. Standard green nugs, slightly sweet taste. Smell: Thick sweet smell with some fruity tones. Smells like a syrup used to make soda. Effects: Nice sativa. Very cerebral, buzzy head high. Will have you feeling a bit spacey, great for something artistic but less effective for mental work. A little bit of a buzz through the body as well that gets you wanting to move around. Doesn’t leave you feeling tired by the end of the high either. Overall: 9/10. Great choice for a sativa that can be used for knocking out chores, enjoying an adventure, or going out with some friends.
D........d
May 26, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I was very focused on whatever I did. Some sexual arousel and a hint of dry mouth.
h........3
July 17, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
By far my favorite strain all time. Great high euphoric, energetic yes, made me feel great. If I could only smoke one strand, this would be a no doubt about it.
s........3
May 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
The nugs looked very nice with Orange hairs and it definitely does the trick. Got this at a dispensary for $35 from a company called Bask. They do sun grown cannabis so it was different than what I'm used to but still very nice. I suggest this strain to anyone though it's not in my top 20
l........n
October 27, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
My favorite strain so far! I have to be careful when I smoke it as it gets me all riled up and ready for “adult” activities. Leaves me very focused and able to really feel my body without my brain going in 26 different directions.