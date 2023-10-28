stock photo similar to Singapore Sling
HybridTHC 27%CBG 3%

Singapore Sling

Singapore Sling is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Creamsicle and Tiki Cookies. This strain is a tropical delight that offers a refreshing and uplifting high. Singapore Sling is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Singapore Sling effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Singapore Sling when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Tiki Madman, Singapore Sling features flavors like citrus, sweet, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Singapore Sling typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that can transport you to a sunny island paradise, look no further than Singapore Sling. This strain is a rare find that will make you feel like you’re sipping on a fruity cocktail while enjoying the breeze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Singapore Sling, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Singapore Sling strain effects

Reported by 34 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Euphoric

Singapore Sling strain flavors

Nutty

Tea

Lemon

Singapore Sling strain helps with

  • Depression
    39% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    21% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Singapore Sling strain reviews34

October 28, 2023
I very much enjoy Sativa strains and was happy to find a new in a 2g blunt at my local disp. I suffer greatly from heavy anxiety and manic depression associated with my PTSD. This strain grounded me. Helped me to relax and most importantly, quiet the noise in my head. It has also allowed me a break from moving all the time. It's allowed me to sit, without being on the go...manic if you will. Brain and body. My hope is that this will help others and hopefully, achieve some of the same positives I have from this gem. Lastly, I've been all over the world, but never to Singapore. She came to me and have I enjoyed her company. ;)
22 people found this helpful
June 7, 2023
I don't normally do sativas, but this strain has changed my mind. Nice, happy, heady euphoric feeling that I only get with the occasional hybrid. Lovely bliss and no paranoia - even at an impressive 32% THC. New fave, hands down.
12 people found this helpful
June 12, 2023
Takes you straight to a happy place
12 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Singapore Sling strain genetics

Strain parent
Orange Creamsicle
Singapore Sling
Singapore Sling