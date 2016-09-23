ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Six Shooter reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Six Shooter.

Reviews

7

Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Super dense but as you break it up its true trichome content gets revealed along with complex sweet scent with notes of many of its parent strains, sweet skunky citrus pine at least. It's almost like there is just too much going on here though to be honest.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for unclefarno420
Member since 2016
very tasty joint indeed!!! so smooth and lots of flavours going on, a real pleasure to smoke. had me on point and getting a bunch of stuff done, plus it had me giggling like a little kid lol, and it was good for the munchies.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for CamSiebenmark93
Member since 2015
absolute fire!!!! tasted so many different flavors
Avatar for BRocker
Member since 2015
Amazing day time high. Happy and super relaxed👍🏽👍🏽
Photos

User uploaded image of Six Shooter
Avatar for bubusei
Member since 2016
Great taste and good productivity! It's always a pleasure to put a six shooter in your lungs!
CreativeFocusedRelaxed