ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Six Shooter
  • Leafly flower of Six Shooter

Hybrid

Six Shooter

Six Shooter

Six Shooter by Royal Dutch Genetics is a six-way cross that comes out as a sativa-dominant hybrid with effects as diverse as its lineage. By crossing Haze, Super Skunk, Northern Lights, Brazilian, Royal Dutch, and Trainwreck, this strain achieves a symphony of effects that lean ever so gently toward the stimulating side, complementing the latent indica effect nestled deep between the calyxes of this flower. Its effects can inspire appetite, subdue anxiety and mild physical pain, and offer a pleasant euphoria that is quick to arrive and slow to fade

Reviews

7

Avatar for bubusei
Member since 2016
Great taste and good productivity! It's always a pleasure to put a six shooter in your lungs!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for unclefarno420
Member since 2016
very tasty joint indeed!!! so smooth and lots of flavours going on, a real pleasure to smoke. had me on point and getting a bunch of stuff done, plus it had me giggling like a little kid lol, and it was good for the munchies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Super dense but as you break it up its true trichome content gets revealed along with complex sweet scent with notes of many of its parent strains, sweet skunky citrus pine at least. It's almost like there is just too much going on here though to be honest.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Six Shooter

Photos

User uploaded image of Six Shooter

Most popular in