ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Skullcap
Hybrid
THC 20%

Skullcap

Be the first to review!
No effects reported
STRAIN DETAILS

Coming from Karma Genetics, Skullcap is a cross between Sour Headstash and Biker Kush that puts a gassy twist on a strain that ranges from sour to cookie dough. The strain holds on to its Headstash roots as far as flavor goes and also takes on the resinous look from Biker Kush. If you like Karma Genetics, Skullcap brings together some of their best work for an unforgettable flower.

Coming from Karma Genetics, Skullcap is a cross between Sour Headstash and Biker Kush that

puts a gassy twist on a strain that ranges from sour to cookie dough. The strain holds on to its Headstash roots as far as flavor goes and also takes on the resinous look from Biker Kush.

If you like Karma Genetics, Skullcap brings together some of their best work for an unforgettable flower.

 
STRAIN DETAILS

Coming from Karma Genetics, Skullcap is a cross between Sour Headstash and Biker Kush that puts a gassy twist on a strain that ranges from sour to cookie dough. The strain holds on to its Headstash roots as far as flavor goes and also takes on the resinous look from Biker Kush. If you like Karma Genetics, Skullcap brings together some of their best work for an unforgettable flower.

Coming from Karma Genetics, Skullcap is a cross between Sour Headstash and Biker Kush that

puts a gassy twist on a strain that ranges from sour to cookie dough. The strain holds on to its Headstash roots as far as flavor goes and also takes on the resinous look from Biker Kush.

If you like Karma Genetics, Skullcap brings together some of their best work for an unforgettable flower.

 