Coming from Karma Genetics, Skullcap is a cross between Sour Headstash and Biker Kush that puts a gassy twist on a strain that ranges from sour to cookie dough. The strain holds on to its Headstash roots as far as flavor goes and also takes on the resinous look from Biker Kush. If you like Karma Genetics, Skullcap brings together some of their best work for an unforgettable flower.

