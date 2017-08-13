ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Skywalker Alien reviews

    Reviews

    72

    Avatar for Princessallikat
    Member since 2019
    This is a very relaxing strain.
    Avatar for TristinEvel
    Member since 2019
    Pretty good smoke. Chilled me out.
    ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for nattiwhite
    Member since 2019
    Súper relaxed and mellow. Made me sleepy.
    Avatar for BertyBuddz
    Member since 2019
    This strain made me feel like I had become one with my sofa! Perfect for chilling out and watching TV.
    GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for jaybrene
    Member since 2019
    V chill. Melts stress away. Motivated me to create an account to write a review on a strain of weed.
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for Yahiris
    Member since 2019
    It’s very good. Stress reliever and relaxing 😛
    Avatar for just_debs
    Member since 2018
    couch lock on excellent for a calm, floaty feeling. just chilling and listening to tunes.
    Avatar for Seeramoni
    Member since 2019
    I've been looking for it ever since the first time I tried it
    EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted