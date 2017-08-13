ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Skywalker Alien is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that inherits a staggering THC content from its parent strains. The potency of this hybrid focuses itself cerebrally, leaving you feeling happy, relaxed, and stress-free.

    Avatar for HyTheWeedMonk
    Member since 2018
    Earthy and Nutty (almonds in particular), quite easy to take a lot of quick small-medium hits without any problem, big hits will fuck your throat because it’s really potent, flavor is easy to find and lasts for a really long time after you’ve had 3-5 hits. No headaches, full stress less, kills qui...
    EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for SUPERWEEDMAN420
    Member since 2015
    This strain is amazing
    EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for cdashley
    Member since 2017
    It's a phenomenal body high. I was super pleased and pretty happy.
    GigglyHappy
    Avatar for kuskeymonkey
    Member since 2015
    this strain is somthing thats gunna put you on the couch if you think more is better haha
    HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
    Avatar for Darkon43
    Member since 2018
    Had this migraine for two days and was getting worst. Took a few vape hits within a few minutes....headache gone super relaxed. Euphoric, uplifted then got a little sleepy. I slept great by the way woke up energized.
    EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
