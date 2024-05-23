Skywalker Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skywalker Haze.

Skywalker Haze strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Giggly

Skywalker Haze strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    20% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression

Skywalker Haze reviews

May 23, 2024
Smoked this strain at the seaside with my girlfriend. We both felt euphoric and lightheaded. Not gonna lie, but this s*** makes you horny as well.
October 19, 2024
Great strain long time user with high tolerance. Very chilled but no couch lock still function hits pretty quick smooth fruity taste can taste a hint of blueberry and haze and a little gas from the mazar in the mix. The skywalker haze took just over 9 weeks to flower and a few weeks of cure brought out the flavours more, tasty strain and somewhat reminiscent of the old 90s strains.

