Skywalker Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skywalker Haze.
Skywalker Haze strain effects
Skywalker Haze strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
Skywalker Haze reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........5
May 23, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Tingly
Dizzy
Smoked this strain at the seaside with my girlfriend. We both felt euphoric and lightheaded. Not gonna lie, but this s*** makes you horny as well.
r........y
October 19, 2024
Creative
Happy
Great strain long time user with high tolerance. Very chilled but no couch lock still function hits pretty quick smooth fruity taste can taste a hint of blueberry and haze and a little gas from the mazar in the mix. The skywalker haze took just over 9 weeks to flower and a few weeks of cure brought out the flavours more, tasty strain and somewhat reminiscent of the old 90s strains.