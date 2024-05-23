stock photo similar to Skywalker Haze
Hybrid

Skywalker Haze

Skywalker Haze is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Mazar, which was then crossed with a potent Amnesia clone. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Skywalker Haze is a hard-hitting, citrusy, and frosty strain that packs a legendary punch. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Skywalker Haze is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Skywalker Haze effects include feeling happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Skywalker Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Dutch Passion, Skywalker Haze features flavors like lemon, haze, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Skywalker Haze typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can boost your mood and stimulate your mind, Skywalker Haze might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Skywalker Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Skywalker Haze strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Giggly

Skywalker Haze strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    20% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
Skywalker Haze strain reviews5

May 23, 2024
Smoked this strain at the seaside with my girlfriend. We both felt euphoric and lightheaded. Not gonna lie, but this s*** makes you horny as well.
October 19, 2024
Great strain long time user with high tolerance. Very chilled but no couch lock still function hits pretty quick smooth fruity taste can taste a hint of blueberry and haze and a little gas from the mazar in the mix. The skywalker haze took just over 9 weeks to flower and a few weeks of cure brought out the flavours more, tasty strain and somewhat reminiscent of the old 90s strains.
