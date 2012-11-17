Skywalker reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skywalker.

Skywalker strain effects

Reported by 1090 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Skywalker strain helps with

  • Stress
    45% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    39% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Skywalker reviews

November 17, 2012
As a person with 100% disability from combat-related PTSD, I can tell you that this is the first strain that I have found that has actually decreased my reliance on PTSD meds the doctors give me. Since I started using Skywalker, I no longer need to pop a Xanax when I am feeling stressed-out (which is usually daily!). I take a couple good tokes of this and I'm good-to-go again! This stuff rocks!!!
343 people found this helpful
April 28, 2015
I smoked this for about a week with a coiled vaporizer pen. It was pretty good. However, once I got a true vaporizer and tried it, it was a different story. Let me start by saying I suffer from different types of mental and physical ailments. I smoked skywalker with a true vape and it was like a full body massage for over 4 hours. I felt completely better for DAYS afterward; my anxiety has left, depression has left, chronic pain has left, and most importantly my PTSD has left. Definitely recommended.
329 people found this helpful
February 9, 2017
223 people found this helpful
November 3, 2015
Sweet, hairy little nugs... People seem to be emphasizing the strange sorta space you enter on this one. Rightfully so. My supply of this strain was nit of the highest quality -- pretty to look at but extremely subtle aroma. Very dense and smokes well. The high caught me off guard, hit me straight in the frontal.lobe like it wanted to pull my head into the ground. I felt verrrry relaxed. The head high slowly crept into a body high as i sat down feeling quite euphoric. Eventually I felt a sort of stimulating mental effect, bursting into some sort of psychedelic, intellectually creative hyperspace... I has some quite meaningful conversation with my SO that evening. It was quite easy to shut everything down and sleep through the night after a bowl.
115 people found this helpful
August 17, 2012
Grown on Tatooine by Owen Lars, he named it after his wife. Popular amongst Jedi smokers, this one really helps you connect with what surrounds us, penetrates us and binds us all together. On Tatooine this strain is referred to as "Power Converters" and can be picked up at the dispensary inside Toshi station. The Hookah Lounge in Mos Eisley sells it as a house brand. Very popular in Degobah.
56 people found this helpful
October 11, 2016
Bought 2g of this at 27.7% thc from my local dispensary. smell and flavor are mild but nice and smoke is incredibly smooth on the throat. As far as the effects, it definitely pays tribute to its blueberry and afghani parents. very heavy and sedating and spacey. if you are an indica lover or patient seeking pain relief or need a good sleep aid, this will do you no wrong. i've found a new favorite with skywalker and will absolutely be keeping a look out for it on the shelves.
54 people found this helpful
October 26, 2016
A superior strain. Mentally stimulating. Your body feels incredible.... that light, floaty feeling magnified. Verged on the psychedelic after three small bowls from the Arizer Solo. Should be a fan favorite for all who know and love sweet sweet cannabis. Definitely buying again.
34 people found this helpful
February 23, 2015
I got a gram of Skywalker kush shatter and the high was nice very good but the come down tends to leave me with a headache. (I tried smoking and vaping it)
28 people found this helpful

Photos of Skywalker

