Sweet, hairy little nugs... People seem to be emphasizing the strange sorta space you enter on this one. Rightfully so. My supply of this strain was nit of the highest quality -- pretty to look at but extremely subtle aroma. Very dense and smokes well. The high caught me off guard, hit me straight in the frontal.lobe like it wanted to pull my head into the ground. I felt verrrry relaxed. The head high slowly crept into a body high as i sat down feeling quite euphoric. Eventually I felt a sort of stimulating mental effect, bursting into some sort of psychedelic, intellectually creative hyperspace... I has some quite meaningful conversation with my SO that evening. It was quite easy to shut everything down and sleep through the night after a bowl.