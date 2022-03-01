Slap and Tickle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slap and Tickle.
Slap and Tickle strain effects
Slap and Tickle reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........z
March 1, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is a heavy hitter. I wouldn't recommend this to novice smokers, this had almost psychedelic qualities to it, so take it slow. I had a decent sized hit, and it had me glued in place. This is very much an Indica. I enjoyed it, but had some horrible paranoia after a while. That's my own fault for underestimating it and not mixing it with hemp/cbd like I typically do. If you can handle it, this is a very pleasurable strain, but go slow. Unless you're taking a very small hit, I'd say you need to make sure you have no plans for some hours. This strain is very long lasting, so it's good bang for your $.
D........3
November 10, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dense buds and a unique flavor. So far it's been great for relaxing. Little goes a long ways.
n........1
February 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This flower has been great! I am a higher tolerance user that loves to vaporize my buds and this one is absolutely great for combatting any kind of stress, anxiety, sleeplessness, or hunger issues. I also like to take my different 15-23% buds and mix in a little of this flower just for a potency add-on. works great and blends tastes well for a very aromatic and palate-pleasing exhale. Enjoy & Smoke responsibly:::)
z........n
December 28, 2021
Her father is currently in the hospital, not looking good. But shes in better spirits than she should be. Relaxing, no anxiety, little spicy, not horrible. Thanks Slap and Tickle.
d........e
August 1, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
this is the closest strain i have encountered that can provide the effects i used to get from benzodiazapienes. dose correct and you will get that relief and relaxation you're looking for
s........7
May 4, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
I personally have struggled to find strains that will be able to relax me enough to let me sleep in a short amount of time, and this strain blew me out of the water. Instantly felt sleepy and relaxed, and was accompanied by a peaceful rest.
K........1
January 14, 2023
20+ year seasoned smoker, believe the reviews. Was skeptical at 28% but the Terps were up there so I grabbed it. Nice nugs, nice cure. Not too much in the smell and taste department. After 3-4 hits instant wave of relaxation, very chill effects, and very very smooth smoke. No coughing but lacks taste. Would buy again.
c........1
August 15, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Being that I smoke a lot, I didn't expect this strain to hit me the way it did. It was awesome!! 😄