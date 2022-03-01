This is a heavy hitter. I wouldn't recommend this to novice smokers, this had almost psychedelic qualities to it, so take it slow. I had a decent sized hit, and it had me glued in place. This is very much an Indica. I enjoyed it, but had some horrible paranoia after a while. That's my own fault for underestimating it and not mixing it with hemp/cbd like I typically do. If you can handle it, this is a very pleasurable strain, but go slow. Unless you're taking a very small hit, I'd say you need to make sure you have no plans for some hours. This strain is very long lasting, so it's good bang for your $.