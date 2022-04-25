Slapz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slapz.
Slapz strain effects
Slapz strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Slapz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........t
April 25, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Perhaps some of the best medical cannabis I have come across and it was based on a recommendation from a budtender at eh Apothicarium. I was buying some GSC from. She stated if I liked the GSC try the slapz. It's a special kind of high she described it. She was spot on. The high you get from slapz is distinct, long lasting and relieving. It's like nothing else you have smoked. The buds I get from the dispo that provides/cultivates it, were extrmemely dense, chunky, dark purple with some green and encrusted in a coating of THC crystals almost had it looking a shade of light white/greyish purple. the stuff is high grade cannabis at it's finsest. Whomever is responsible for this creation deserves a medal. try it and thank me later!
a........n
February 5, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
As advertised it will "slap" you in the face and put you in the couch and nighty night. Great for those with insomnia and it kept me asleep which is important.
s........2
December 2, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Hybrid, has a good heady high , and is great for pain relief. Good for anytime of day.
N........c
February 27, 2023
Energetic
Anxious
NOT a good strain for people with high anxiety! I’m a primary Indica smoker. I smoke to seek relief from C-PTSD and the symptoms of; anxiety, depression and insomnia. Thought I would try this hybrid, as I smoke during the day sometimes and don’t want my knock-out indicas at that time of day. This strain gave me BAD anxiety for hours on end. I’m all to familiar with this unwanted effect from the wrong type of strain. The citrus flavor and odor tones would indicate high Limonene terpene content. That’s my enemy in cannabis. I’ve found it to be the common thread in strains that cause me bad anxiety. Too gassy or diesel, will do the same. Hope this helps anyone out there seeking relief like me.
B........8
September 20, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Talkative
this stai has worked miracles for a very sick man. I keep a new liver, have anemia, I'm on immunosuppresants so I get sick very easily. And I now have ZERO appetite and have lost a lot any weight, no energy, no sense of hope for a future and a toady inability to concentrate and everything seemed so overwhelming. Thank I found SLAPZ. make no mistake, if you just want an awesome, relaxing high then this I'd right for you. Since I've brrn waiting on insurance red tape, SLAPZ has been a life saver: given me my appetite back, allows me to focus on single tasks and complete them all the way through (which is a herculean task for A LOT of people), allows me to relax and not focus on the fact I need a new vital organ, the absence of which would absolutely kill me very painfully. I can actually and genuinely relax (and eat) at least sem-relax/eat , for the first time in months. I stock up evertime it's in stock. *And you still get blastered if that all you're looking for (and a great relaxing and enjoyable high)
p........5
March 29, 2022
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Word on the street is that Slapz is Will Smith's fav
m........H
August 8, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
absolutely my go to medical flower. really balances my neurology as an autspec person, helps massively with seizure problems & social anxiety. also a lifesaver for chronic pain due to catastrophic injury. tends to be available inexpensively but quite strong enough for a somewhat jaded 30+ years daily smoker. heavily psychedelic and bodily effects. might be too strong for casual smokers.
r........u
February 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
New fave strain??? Yes me thinks 🤔 Why u ask? -unbelievably smooth, no coughing up lungz - giggle gaggle - highest ive been in prob in a year -ass welded to couch pillow - Okay no more spoilers take a shlep for urslf and unlock this ganja greatness…tho…maybe only after the dayjob 🥴