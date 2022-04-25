this stai has worked miracles for a very sick man. I keep a new liver, have anemia, I'm on immunosuppresants so I get sick very easily. And I now have ZERO appetite and have lost a lot any weight, no energy, no sense of hope for a future and a toady inability to concentrate and everything seemed so overwhelming. Thank I found SLAPZ. make no mistake, if you just want an awesome, relaxing high then this I'd right for you. Since I've brrn waiting on insurance red tape, SLAPZ has been a life saver: given me my appetite back, allows me to focus on single tasks and complete them all the way through (which is a herculean task for A LOT of people), allows me to relax and not focus on the fact I need a new vital organ, the absence of which would absolutely kill me very painfully. I can actually and genuinely relax (and eat) at least sem-relax/eat , for the first time in months. I stock up evertime it's in stock. *And you still get blastered if that all you're looking for (and a great relaxing and enjoyable high)