Hybrid

Slapz

The Slapz weed strain is breeder Exotic Genetix’s cross of Runtz and Grease Monkey. Genetics from Zkittlez, Gelato, Original Glue, and GSC give Slapz a face-smacking odor and taste of skunk, diesel, and pine. Reviewers report feeling aroused, creative, and hungry on Slapz cannabis, but newbies should watch out: those mega-high THC levels can make novices anxious and dry their mouth out.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Slapz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Slapz strain effects

Reported by 87 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Slapz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Slapz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Slapz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Slapz strain reviews87

April 25, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Perhaps some of the best medical cannabis I have come across and it was based on a recommendation from a budtender at eh Apothicarium. I was buying some GSC from. She stated if I liked the GSC try the slapz. It's a special kind of high she described it. She was spot on. The high you get from slapz is distinct, long lasting and relieving. It's like nothing else you have smoked. The buds I get from the dispo that provides/cultivates it, were extrmemely dense, chunky, dark purple with some green and encrusted in a coating of THC crystals almost had it looking a shade of light white/greyish purple. the stuff is high grade cannabis at it's finsest. Whomever is responsible for this creation deserves a medal. try it and thank me later!
67 people found this helpful
February 5, 2022
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
As advertised it will "slap" you in the face and put you in the couch and nighty night. Great for those with insomnia and it kept me asleep which is important.
50 people found this helpful
December 2, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Hybrid, has a good heady high , and is great for pain relief. Good for anytime of day.
33 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight