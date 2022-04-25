Slapz
The Slapz weed strain is breeder Exotic Genetix’s cross of Runtz and Grease Monkey. Genetics from Zkittlez, Gelato, Original Glue, and GSC give Slapz a face-smacking odor and taste of skunk, diesel, and pine. Reviewers report feeling aroused, creative, and hungry on Slapz cannabis, but newbies should watch out: those mega-high THC levels can make novices anxious and dry their mouth out.
Slapz strain effects
Slapz strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
Slapz strain reviews87
b........t
April 25, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
a........n
February 5, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
s........2
December 2, 2021
Creative
Euphoric