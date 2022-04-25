Perhaps some of the best medical cannabis I have come across and it was based on a recommendation from a budtender at eh Apothicarium. I was buying some GSC from. She stated if I liked the GSC try the slapz. It's a special kind of high she described it. She was spot on. The high you get from slapz is distinct, long lasting and relieving. It's like nothing else you have smoked. The buds I get from the dispo that provides/cultivates it, were extrmemely dense, chunky, dark purple with some green and encrusted in a coating of THC crystals almost had it looking a shade of light white/greyish purple. the stuff is high grade cannabis at it's finsest. Whomever is responsible for this creation deserves a medal. try it and thank me later!