This one’s an instant hitter💥 As i’m fixing a meal i already felt slightly euphoric then it hit me. Felt it from the top of my dome down to the ground like an Iron Mike blow🥊 Not sure how well a person with complex PTSD could handle such a KO but it will get you our of touch with reality do youll have to fight through it and chill❄️ Not sure about the taste but it has a sweet🍭 earthy🌲bit diesely taste to it⛽️ but you can’t ignore the fruity aftertaste after each sweet toke🍇 This one’s a great indica for the non anxious among us and definarely a top 5 strain for the night🏆 If you had a hard day oh man you’ll definitely love this one💚 For casual smokers like me i’d recommend going easy with it. I chose the full experience and my soul left my body👻 crazy experience but facable dor those who suffer from anxiety💯 I won’t recommed it as a beginner strain but for hardcore stoners❓that’s a seasonal top 5 for sure🔥

