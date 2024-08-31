Slippery Susan reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slippery Susan.
Slippery Susan strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Slippery Susan strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Slippery Susan reviews
h........s
August 31, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
This one’s an instant hitter💥 As i’m fixing a meal i already felt slightly euphoric then it hit me. Felt it from the top of my dome down to the ground like an Iron Mike blow🥊 Not sure how well a person with complex PTSD could handle such a KO but it will get you our of touch with reality do youll have to fight through it and chill❄️ Not sure about the taste but it has a sweet🍭 earthy🌲bit diesely taste to it⛽️ but you can’t ignore the fruity aftertaste after each sweet toke🍇 This one’s a great indica for the non anxious among us and definarely a top 5 strain for the night🏆 If you had a hard day oh man you’ll definitely love this one💚 For casual smokers like me i’d recommend going easy with it. I chose the full experience and my soul left my body👻 crazy experience but facable dor those who suffer from anxiety💯 I won’t recommed it as a beginner strain but for hardcore stoners❓that’s a seasonal top 5 for sure🔥
S........t
May 13, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Just tried this for the first time and love it.
w........0
April 29, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
strain really powerful for a 23 percentage sleepiness will hit u like a truck few hours later High will relax sedate u almost into comfort coziness then eventually u will look at ur bed be like that where I wanto be halfway threw high u will eat everything in sight
b........0
September 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry mouth
1st time trying n gotta say very good.. my dispo said it was 25 ... very strange smell but 3 tokes n you feel it
c........e
December 28, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
These nuggs are frosty!! I specifically picked this strain for the first few days recovering from shoulder surgery and it didn't disappoint. The carryophylene helped ease some of the pain and a few tokes helped me relax. After a bit I was able to catch some much needed zzzzz's. Great strain, but I wouldn't make too many plans for after Slippery Susan.
s........r
October 21, 2023
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
I was gifted a bud, and was hugely impacted by the effects. I normally go for a sativa, for my energy uplift, I love smoking and then cleaning out my stuff, the house and wardrobe, ect. after piping up I went to my spare room/office and did a full clean in there in less time than normal. this is a great strain for me . I will be purchasing more soon .I really love slippery susan...
t........0
February 27, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
this strain definitely hits hard, and even as someone with a high tolerance, it still helped my chronic back pain and made me sleep so so well. it tasted good out of a water pipe. I haven't smoked out of a blunt or bowl yet
r........o
February 5, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Dizzy
Essa erva vai te deixar dormindo sentado! Isso depois que comer a geladeira inteira! Terpenos gás com um tempero especial ,Muito top. Realmente uma flor diferenciada..