Slippery Susan is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tina and Grease Monkey. This strain is a gorgeous plant in the garden, with deep green foliage and bright silverish flowers with dark red hairs. Slippery Susan is a potent strain that can produce couch-locking and brain-drooling effects. Slippery Susan is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Slippery Susan effects include relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slippery Susan when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, appetite loss, and chronic pain. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Slippery Susan features flavors like coffee, chocolate, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Slippery Susan typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Slippery Susan is a rare and challenging strain to grow, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slippery Susan, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.