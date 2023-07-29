Slow N Sweet reviews
Slow N Sweet strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Slow N Sweet strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
b........2
July 29, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
A smooth strain that seems to be under the radar. Definitely would try before eating in for the night.
h........5
January 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
A nice, easygoing buzz but kind of mediocre. I prefer a bigger swing one way or the other. This is good for a chill day at home though!
a........d
March 3, 2024
Purchased from ClearSky of Belchertown Mass. This strain is lame. No sparkle no magic no lift. Tastes like wood
J........1
August 17, 2023
Creative
Happy
Sleepy
This strain taste fruity like grapefruit and a little diesel like the potency
s........3
August 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Lives up to its name! Love this strain!!!
4........7
November 7, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
It’s a strand that lives up to its name it’s a steady and constant high that has a really good taste and smell I highly recommend
R........9
February 4, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Sleepy
Uplifted
This just didn’t hit the mark for me. Uplifting effects were short lived and followed with a headache. Maybe it’s better as flower but had to toss the resin cartridge.
c........5
September 7, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
I struggle with anxiety often. This strain is the absolute pinnacle of nighttime chill strains that cause zero anxiety. Super tasty, with a fruity sweet diesel taste. Have a water next to you, your mouth will be dry.