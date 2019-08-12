Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Awesome strain! Just got mine from Helios farms, ocean grown, sun grown and kicking anxiety and back pains ass! Very strong. Mine tested 27,5% THC. Great, classic OG terpene profile, blueberry and vanilla undertones. My favorite weed for the month fo’ shoowwww