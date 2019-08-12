ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Slurricane
  4. Reviews

Slurricane reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Slurricane.

Reviews

34

Avatar for Dylanb2525
Member since 2019
Vanilla grape very smooth
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Lucky2174
Member since 2019
Loved it!! Great high and extremely relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 8characters
Member since 2018
do-si-dos and purple punch hit hard and have strong highs which is why smoking this strain will make you feel like you're in a trichome hurricane
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Nighthawk203
Member since 2019
Smells like blue Christmas candy canes. Absolutely delicious flavor and it is just some of the prettier buds you will ever see.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for el_dragoni
Member since 2019
Awesome strain! Just got mine from Helios farms, ocean grown, sun grown and kicking anxiety and back pains ass! Very strong. Mine tested 27,5% THC. Great, classic OG terpene profile, blueberry and vanilla undertones. My favorite weed for the month fo’ shoowwww
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Upstylo
Member since 2019
One of my favorite hybreds! Every time i see it i buy it.... Im in love wit the terp profile and the high is on point...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MindyStClaire
Member since 2019
It takes a lot to get me stoned, and this has my eyes drooping, feeling sedate. Glad to find a hybrid that doesn’t make me anxious, and gets me stoned.
Read full review
Reported
feelings